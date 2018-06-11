Robert De Niro throws F-bombs at Trump during Tony Awards

Actor Robert De Niro launched a profanity-laced tirade at President Donald Trump during Sunday’s politically-charged Tony Awards, earning a standing ovation.

“I'm gonna say one thing: f--- Trump!" he stated, as he clenched his two fists in the air, leaving panic-stricken broadcast censors trying bleep out the remarks. "It's no longer down with Trump, it's f--- Trump!"

The U.S. viewers at home heard dead silence, though in other regions the f-bombs reportedly weren’t censored. The expletives sparked a roaring reaction from the audience, with many of the celebrities standing up.

WARNING: Expletive video below.

The veteran actor went on to introduce Bruce Springsteen's performance. “Bruce, you can rock the house like nobody else," said De Niro. "Even more important in these perilous times, you rock the vote. Always fighting for, in your own words, truth, transparency, integrity in government. Boy, do we need that now.”

Backstage, playwright Tony Kushner raised De Niro for his tirade on stage, saying he agrees with the sentiment expressed by the actor. “Good for him. I mean, it’s Robert De Niro. Who’s gonna argue with him?” he said.

Kushner went on to denounce the Trump’s presidency as “the Hitler mistake” that put a “borderline psychotic narcissist in the White House.”

De Niro is a no fan of the president. He has recently appeared multiple times on “Saturday Night live,” playing Special Counsel Robert Mueller who’s investigating the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

In March, the actor reportedly bashed Trump at the Fulfillment Fund fundraiser. “A college education is important, but education without humanity is ignorance. Look at our president. He made it through the University of Pennsylvania, so he was exposed to a quality education, but he’s still an idiot. And he lacks any sense of humanity or compassion,” he said, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

De Niro again criticized Trump in April during the opening night of the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival. "America's being run by a madman who wouldn't recognize the truth if it came inside a bucket of his beloved Colonel Sanders Fried Chicken,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.