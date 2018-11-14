Pink's husband issues warns 'looters will be shot on site' as clean up from wildfire begins

Pink’s husband issued a stern warning on social media to those who think they are going to be able to loot houses in southern California that have been damaged by the devastating wildfire.

Carey Hart, the 43-year-old former motocross racer, posted a photo to Instagram on Tuesday showing a group of people armed with rifles and their face covered in masks. The group is posing behind a wood sign that reads: “Looters will be shot on site!”

“It’s unfortunate that some people take advantage of others in a crisis,” Hart wrote in the caption. “While the malibu fires have been burning, some locals have been fighting off and defending their property against the fires. There have been sightings of looters breaking in to homes. Well, if you are a looter, think twice if you are heading back into malibu.”

The Woolsey Fire, which has affected many homes in the mountains of southern California as well as the homes of famous celebrities, has caused police to be on the lookout for looters.

About 200 police officers have been on patrol for “looting suppression” in the areas near Malibu and Topanga Canyon, according to USA Today. At least two people have been arrested on suspicion of looting, according to Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Buschow.

“If you come here with the intent of taking advantage of this situation, we will arrest you and you will go to jail,” Buschow said Monday.

Pink and Hart were forced to evacuate from their beachside property in Malibu and made it out safely, according to TMZ.