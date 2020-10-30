Phil Collins' ex-wife to vacate his Miami home by mid-January, musician's attorney says

Phil Collins and his ex-wife Orianne Cevey have reached a partial agreement in their ongoing legal battle.

The former Genesis frontman, 69, has been fighting to take back control of his $33 million beachfront Miami mansion which Cevey, 46, is allegedly occupying with her new husband, the Miami Herald previously reported, citing legal documents.

Now, Collins’ attorney, Jeffrey D. Fisher, said on Friday that Cevey and her new husband agreed to leave by mid-January.

“Mr. and Mrs. Bates’ plan to hold Phil Collins’ house as hostage to leverage a settlement during a protracted court case was upended by the new judge’s bold decision to complete the injunction hearing next week,” Fisher said in a statement Page Six. “With the delay tactic failing, they agreed to vacate by mid-January and to allow Phil’s realtor to market and sell the property between now and the date they leave.”

JUDGE URGES PHIL COLLINS, EX-WIFE ORIANNE CEVEY TO MEDIATE AMID TENSE COURT BATTLE OVER STAR'S HOME: REPORT

Fisher also said Collins' memorabilia such as his Alamo artifacts and music collection will be removed from the residence, Page Six reported.

The lawsuit, which claims Cevey has a 50 percent interest in the mansion, will still go on, per the outlet.

"We have no doubt that it too will come to a quick and conclusive end once the judge hears the true facts about what occurred,” Fisher’s statement added.

Earlier this month, the Miami Herald reported that Cevey broke up with Collins via text message in August and then went to Las Vegas and married her musician boyfriend. The new couple returned to Miami and allegedly refused to leave the mansion, reportedly hiring four armed guards to patrol the property and changing all the security codes.

PHIL COLLINS’ EX-WIFE HAS ALLEGEDLY TAKEN OVER HIS MIAMI MANSION WITH ‘ARMED OCCUPATION’: REPORT

The newspaper also reported that the couple allegedly blocked surveillance cameras, and barred real estate agents from showing the home.

“An injunction is urgently needed to end an armed occupation and takeover of the Phil Collins home by his ex girlfriend and her new husband, the defendants in the action," the suit reportedly further claims.

At the time, Jeffrey Fisher, Collins’ attorney, told the Miami Herald in a statement: “Mrs. Bates, as she is now known, is trying to shake down Phil Collins for money, and as his attorney and former federal prosecutor, I have zero tolerance for that type of behavior. I’m going to use every legal remedy to get her out of the house.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Cevey’s lawyer Frank Maister previously told the outlet, “We will deal with Mr. Collins in the courthouse, not the gossip column."

Collins and Cevey married in 1999 and had two kids together. They originally split in 2006 and she reportedly received a $46.7 million divorce settlement in 2008.

In 2016, the couple reunited and began living together again although they never remarried. Their two sons are reportedly not living in the Miami mansion with their mother.

Reps for Collins and Cevey did not immeidately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report