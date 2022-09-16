Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

'Phantom of the Opera' announces end to historic 35-year run on Broadway

'Phantom of the Opera' debuted on Broadway in New York in 1988, making it its longest-running musical

Elizabeth Pritchett
By Elizabeth Pritchett | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After 35 years, one of Broadway's best-known shows will close its curtains for the final time in 2023.

The "Phantom of the Opera" announced Friday its last performance will be on Feb. 18 at The Majestic Theater in New York.

Based on Gaston Leroux's horror novel, the musical debuted in early 1988, making it the longest-running show in Broadway history.

During its time on the stage, "Phantom of the Opera" has snagged dozens of awards, including seven Tony Awards – one being for Best Musical.

BROADWAY UNMASKED! 10 FASCINATING FACTS ABOUT AMERICA’S MOST FAMOUS STREET

  • 'Phantom of the Opera' signage outside of a theatre
    Image 1 of 4

    Signage at The 34th Anniversary Performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Phantom of The Opera" on Broadway at The Majestic Theater on January 26, 2022 in New York City. (Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

  • Man wearing a mask performs on stage
    Image 2 of 4

    Hugh Panaro, the Phantom during "The Phantom of the Opera" Marks Its 7,000th Performance on Broadway at The Majestic Theater in New York City, New York, United States. (Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

  • Man wearing mask and woman in dress singing on stage
    Image 3 of 4

    The cast of The Phantom of the Opera performing during the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. (Victoria Jones/PA Images)

  • A group of people wearing Phantom of the Opera masks
    Image 4 of 4

    The audience is given phantom masks to wear during the re-opening night performance of "Phantom Of The Opera" on Broadway at The Majestic Theater on October 22, 2021 in New York City. (Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter that other productions of the musical across the world will continue. Those locations include: England, Australia, Finland, Japan, China and Prague.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tickets for the final performance are not yet available, but are expected to be soon.

Trending