3 ripe bananas

1 cup of sugar

1 egg

4 tablespoons melted and cooled butter

1 ½ cup of flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

Preheat oven to 325˚. Lightly grease 9 x 5 pan.

Bowl-mash bananas and beat in sugar, then egg and butter.

In a separate bowl stir together dry ingredients and add to banana mix – stir until moist.

Put in pan 55 – 60 minutes.