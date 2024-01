Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

"Pawn Stars" Rick Harrison is suffering a tragic loss.

His son, Adam, 39, died from a fentanyl drug overdose, Fox News Digital confirmed Monday.

"Yes, I can confirm Adam died from a fentanyl overdose," Rick said in a statement. "The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously. It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better."

"He passed of an overdose," a representative for Harrison said Friday. "The family is greatly saddened at his loss and asks for privacy as they grieve."

Rick honored his son on Instagram on Saturday, sharing a photo with Adam with the caption, "You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam."

Rick's other son, Corey, who appeared on "Pawn Stars," also took to Instagram, sharing a throwback photo with Adam. The caption read, "Wax wtf I will always love you bubba."

Here is a closer look at the reality television show family.

Harrison family's start in Las Vegas

According to the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop site, Rick's father, Richard, "The Old Man" Harrison, moved his family to Las Vegas from San Diego in 1980.

Richard initially opened a coin store after moving to Nevada, which Rick later converted to a pawn shop.

Rick took to Instagram in June 2018 to share that Richard passed away "surrounded by those he loved." According to People magazine, Richard died from Parkinson's disease at 77.

Rick is the owner of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop

The popular reality TV show "Pawn Stars" kicked off in 2009.

According to the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop site, Rick and Corey worked alongside Richard and Austin "Chumlee" Russell, a family friend.

"In 1988 Rick started this store with a hope, a dream and the help of his Navy veteran father," the site stated.

The reality show "Pawn Stars" has aired more than 600 episodes and approximately 3,000 people have visited their Las Vegas shop daily, according to their site, making it "one of the top tourist attractions in Las Vegas."

So far, the reality TV series has 21 seasons with a loyal fan base. The 22nd season is set to start filming in February, Rick revealed to TV Guide in October.

While Adam was not featured on "Pawn Stars," he reportedly worked at the Gold & Silver Pawn before the show went on the air.

Rick's weirdest collection item

In an interview with Fox News Digital in November 2022, Harrison revealed that the strangest thing he loves to collect is something you likely already have in your kitchen pantry.

"Believe it, [the] weird thing I actually collect are Mason jars," Rick said at the time. "Don’t ask me why. It’s just something I started collecting years ago, and I found an amazing one in North Carolina. And I’m also a big car guy. There was an amazing 1941 Plymouth truck … I found it in Denver."

And Harrison insisted he’s never had buyer’s remorse.

"I love what I’m doing, and every once in a while, sometimes I will lose money," he said. "But you have to keep it in your head that you can’t get gun-shy when you buy these things because you don’t know exactly what you’re going to resell it for. It’s just part of the business, and it’s one of the funnest businesses in the world because every day is different."

‘Pawn Stars Do America’

Rick was joined by his son, Corey, and Russell for "Pawn Stars Do America" in October.

The "Pawn Stars" spin-off showcased the trio traveling across America in search for the best pawn shop finds.

For Harrison, the traveling that the spin-off series requires has proved to be much more difficult than the lifestyle to which he was accustomed at his shop in Las Vegas.

"Sometimes it is hard, especially when you have equipment problems and are on set for 14 hours," Harrison told TV Guide in October. "There are nights when you’ll get to the hotel late and you’re thinking, ‘Oh well, I guess it’s hotel bar food for the night.’ In general, I like it. I’m a workaholic anyway. My kids are always asking, ‘Dad, when are you going to retire?’ You know how nuts I would be if I ever retired."

Rick's late son, Adam, and Corey he shared with his ex-wife, Kim. After their split, Rick tied the knot to his second wife, Tracy, and the pair welcomed one son, Jake.

Rick's youngest son makes ‘Pawn Stars’ debut

Rick's youngest son, Jake, made his "Pawn Stars" debut in 2021.

"Bringing my youngest son into the family business. Jake makes his debut on Pawn Stars all NEW episode tonight 9/8 c on HISTORY," Rick wrote on Instagram at the time.

The image Rick shared was a behind-the-scenes view of himself and Jake behind the counter at his Las Vegas pawn shop. Camera crews were rolling as Jake appeared to be examining a watch.