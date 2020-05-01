Paulina Porizkova jokes about dating age-appropriate men, notes she married someone 20 years older

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Paulina Porizkova shared an image on her Instagram Thursday in which she talked about men dating age-appropriate women despite her past marriage to a man 20 years her senior.

The model and actress shared an image from a recent Harper's Bazaar shoot she participated in along with a lengthy caption in which she discussed how encouraged she’s been to see people highlighting age-appropriate dating pairs.

“I loved the idea of the younger man older woman scenario, even though personally, I’ve always been more attracted to older guys,” she said along with a winky face emoji.

Porizkova, 55, was previously married to The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek, whom she met in 1984 and shared two kids with prior to his death in 2019 at age 75.

“But seriously- It’s about time that older women get their dues. All of us women in our fifties know that we are actually irresistible,” she continued. “If men our age didn’t have the myopia of male middle age, in which they feel they are only valuable if they date younger women.”

That’s when the star got a bit more personal, confessing that she tends to like men that date age-appropriate women while copping to the fact that she doesn’t necessarily practice what she preaches.

“Personally, my opinion of a man now rises considerably when he’s dating or married age appropriate,” she concluded. “And yes, I know it’s rather hypocritical of me, having married a man twenty years my senior.”

The Czech model is doing a lot of celebrating herself in an effort to keep sane during the coronavirus quarantine. Earlier this month, she commemorated her first birthday since her late husband’s death by sharing a gorgeous sunset picture of herself posing in a small golden bikini.

“Less than two months ago, the world was still a familiar place. And I was basking in its best incarnation, here in Costa Rica,” she wrote in the image’s caption. “Humor me, if you will, today. I’m now 55, and I have gone through half a lifetime only liking the way I look in retrospect. I look at old photos and realize how good I had it. So today, I am looking at myself, (in an admittedly flattering photo) and think, ‘hey, I m a good 55 year old!’”