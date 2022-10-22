Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward’s daughters approved of their parents’ ‘F--- Hut,’ sexy relationship: 'Go mom'

While Paul Newman detailed his steamy sex life with his wife Joanne Woodward, admitting they had intimate moments in a "F--- Hut," their daughters approved of their parent’s alone time.

In his posthumous memoir, "Paul Newman: The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man," he reflected on his adult playroom with his wife.

Newman discovered in their Beverly Hills home that Woodward fixed up a separate room off the master bedroom with a "thriftshop double bed" that she "proudly" called the "F--- Hut."

"It had been done with such affection and delight," Newman said in an excerpt obtained by "People" magazine. "Even if my kids came over, we'd go into the F--- Hut several nights a week and just be intimate and noisy and ribald."

Newman and Woodward’s daughters Melissa Newman and Clea Newman Soderlund shared that they appreciated their parent’s love for one another and gave the "F--- Hut" a stamp of approval.

"I have to admit, I read that, and I was like, ‘Go mom,’" Clea said, according to Vanity Fair.



She admitted that she was unfamiliar with the idea a separate intimate room even existed until reading the memoir’s transcripts.

"I mean, I knew that my parents had this very kind of sexy, racy relationship, but certainly, I mean, that was just so wonderfully specific. It’s awesome."

"Oh, I love the f--- hut. I was just like, that’s very funny," their other daughter Melissa expressed, according to the media outlet.

"One of my favorite things to find out was just what a vamp my mother was. I mean, I knew they were affectionate. You could sense that that was there all the time. …. I always say, ‘They had two doors on their bedroom. With bolts.’"

The two sisters continued to get candid about the sex room and added there was a conversation while working with the editor whether they should include the risqué anecdote.

"And then we’re like, ‘Oh, why not?’" Melissa said.



"We all knew that was going to be the headline of everything, and I think it’s awesome. I think I know what room it was."

Newman’s memoir was based on interviews with Newman's family, friends, colleagues and the actor himself, who all went on the record with the stipulation that they be "completely honest."

In the book, the legendary screen star penned his status as a sex symbol, which he said was all due to Woodward.

"Joanne gave birth to a sexual creature," Newman said in an excerpt obtained by "People" magazine. "We left a trail of lust all over the place. Hotels and public parks and Hertz Rent-A-Cars."

"Paul Newman: The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man" is available to readers.