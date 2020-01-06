Expand / Collapse search
'Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie appears as special guest letter-turner as Vanna White hosts

By Nate Day | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Jan. 6 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Vanna White is teaming up with a new Sajak.

Longtime "Wheel of Fortune" letter-turner White, 62, filled in for host Pat Sajak while he recovered from surgery, and now, Pat's daughter Maggie has stepped in to turn the letters on the board.

In a video posted to YouTube, Pat Sajak told fans that there would be a special letter-turner on the show before White introduced Maggie, 25, to the studio audience.

Maggie Sajak turns letters on "Wheel of Fortune" while Vanna White fills in as host during Pat Sajak's recovery.

Maggie Sajak turns letters on "Wheel of Fortune" while Vanna White fills in as host during Pat Sajak's recovery. (NBC Studios)

"As you just heard, Pat will be back next week. In the meantime, I'm happy to fill in," said White. "But, you know, I could do this even better, hosting the show with a Sajak. Everyone, please welcome Pat's daughter, Maggie Sajak."

Maggie said that despite Pat's surgery being a "scary experience" for her, he's now "doing great and he's so excited to be back next week."

Maggie also reminded viewers that she made her "WOF" debut many years ago as a young child and showcased a clip of Pat introducing her in 1996 while she mumbled in typical baby talk.

"I'm walking a little better now and hopefully I'm a little more eloquent than last time," she joked.