Austin North, an actor known for starring in "Outer Banks," was arrested this week in Las Vegas.

According to a police report obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, North, 27, was charged with three gross misdemeanor counts of battery on a protected person Wednesday, after allegedly attacking University Medical Center employees while he was being treated in the emergency room.

The report states that North punched a nurse in the face and proceeded to push her against a sink. When two other staff members tried to stop him, he allegedly lashed out against them as well, shoving one in the face and pushing another against a table.

The Las Vegas outlet reports that one hospital employee hit the actor in the forehead with a tray in self-defense.

He was taken to jail, then posted bail and was released. His court date is set for March 19.

On Thursday, North explained his side of the situation on his Instagram story, writing, "I am deeply upset by the events that took place in Las Vegas this week. My friend drove me to the hospital because I thought I was having a heart attack."

He continued, "Several tests were taken, including blood, which came back negative for any drugs or alcohol in my system. I was having a severe anxiety attack."

He then claimed to have "very little memory" of the events that took place at the hospital and insisted that he has "the utmost respect for healthcare workers and hospital staff."

North concluded his statement by writing, "I have battled anxiety on and off for years and this was the most extreme panic attack I've ever had. Going forward, I hope to shed light on this debilitating disorder and send hope to those who have also struggled."

The "Outer Banks" star lives in Los Angeles, but was visiting Las Vegas to attend the Super Bowl. Ahead of his arrest, he shared a video showing photos and footage of his time in the city. In addition to the football game, North appeared at other events, took in some shows and drove at the Cadillac Performance Academy.

While chest pain is a well-known symptom of anxiety, even chest pain severe enough to make a sufferer believe they're having a heart attack, it's less common for anxiety to cause memory loss.

According to Healthline, anxiety can affect memory for a number of reasons. One is that it causes elevated cortisol levels, and an especially high level can cause someone to struggle to form memories. Another is that it can lead to insomnia, and sleep is so vital to brain function that a lack of it can cause issues with memory as well.

"Some people who have panic attacks find it difficult to recall what happened just before or during an attack," the site states. "Panic-related memory loss can happen for some of the same reasons that general anxiety leads to memory loss."