'Orange Is the New Black' Actress Alysia Reiner Originally Auditioned for Which Inmate Role?

Fans of "Orange Is the New Black" are more than familiar with Natalie "Fig" Figueroa. We love her, we hate her, and we just love to hate her — often all at the same time.

That being said, only an especially talented actress like Alysia Reiner can make a character like Fig so instantly watchable. But according to Reiner herself, the show's writing team deserves a whole lot of the credit.

"The thing that really drew me to ["OITNB"] was that the script was one of the best scripts I'd ever read," Reiner says in an exclusive interview with FNM.

"I think everybody can relate to one of the characters," she adds. "It's incredible well-written … and I think [the show] really helps you have compassion for both yourself and others that you may not come across in your daily life."

