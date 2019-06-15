Olivia Munn steps in to help locate allegedly stolen dog by Wag walker

Cops on Friday busted the Wag dog walker who allegedly stole a Manhattan couple’s pooch, police say — after an investigation involving Olivia Munn, the app’s celebrity spokeswoman

Benny the Shih Tzu-Yorkie mix was reunited with his devoted parents, Max and Sophie Troper, at an NYPD precinct Friday afternoon after cops collared Bronx man Christian Madriaga, 22, on burglary charges, police said.

“BENNY WAS FOUND!!!!!!! We are so so so grateful to Detective Kaufman and the other officers from @nypd and @oliviamunn and everyone in the community for their help in bringing our angel home!!!!! Benny was found at the residence of a wag walker and was rescued by an amazing detective from Precinct 1 NYPD,” the Tropers wrote on Benny’s Instagram page.

Madriaga refused to comment as he was walked from the 1st Precinct in an orange sweatshirt, blue shorts and white sneakers.

Benny went missing from the couple’s Battery Park building Thursday — and the couple quickly suspected a walker from the “Uber for dog walking” app was responsible, as they are the only ones who had access to their spare key.

In their frantic search to find Benny, the Tropers contacted Munn — an investor in the company and its “creative strategist” — through Instagram and say she spent all night on the phone with them, keeping them calm and liaising with Wag brass.

The company set up a hotline for Benny and hired a private investigator to help track him down.

In a statement, Wag said: “The entire team at Wag! is thrilled that Benny has been found and is home safely with his parents. We thank the New York Police Department officers involved in finding Benny.”

The company noted that it screens all applicants with a background check. It says Madriaga has been banned from its platform.

