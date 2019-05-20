Dog walker caught naked in client's home: 'It got hot'

A dog owner from California caught her pet sitter walking around her apartment naked, and that's not the worst of it.

Rosie Brown reportedly hired Casey Brengle off of a pet sitting app called Wag! After checking out Brengle’s reviews, Brown felt comfortable leaving her two dogs under the dog walker and sitter’s care. Unfortunately, a 'doggie cam' in the kitchen revealed some very inappropriate behavior.

Brown was leaving town to go to a wedding in Louisiana. She says that when she got there, she received an alert from the 'doggie cam,' which showed a strange man in her apartment, ABC 7 reports. When she checked the footage, she witnessed Brengle and the man walk into the master bedroom together.

The man visited the apartment several more times, along with two people identified as Brengle’s parents. The footage also showed Brengle sitting on the couch naked.

EX-MAINE COUPLE IN BITTER CUSTODY BATTLE OVER BELOVED DOG HONEY

The footage also shows Brengle yelling at the dogs on at least one occasion, and it appears that she took them for short walks despite being hired to take them on long walks.

When she spoke with a reporter for ABC 7, Brengle denied that anything inappropriate happened in the bedroom. When questioned about being naked, she said: “it got hot.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement obtained by ABC News, a spokesperson for Wag! said, “the reported behavior in this situation is unacceptable and contrary to our Community Guidelines... We expect everyone on the Wag! platform to conduct themselves professionally." The company reportedly offered to pay for cleaning and locksmith services for Brown’s apartment.