Olivia Munn breaks silence on pregnancy after John Mulaney confirms the news

Olivia Munn broke her silence on her pregnancy after boyfriend John Mulaney confirmed the news.

Munn, 41, and Mulaney, 39, were first rumored to be dating in May, the same month the comedian and his wife separated. Mulaney would go on to officially file for divorce in July.

The actress opened up about how she's feeling as she prepares for motherhood in an interview with Access Daily published Friday.

"I’m feeling really good and just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing. There has been a really big mom tribe that comes up," Munn told the outlet.

"I’ve heard about it, but they really come up in full force."

The "Magic Mike" star emphasized that so many people have been supportive of her pregnancy.

"There’s a really great dad tribe too, everyone who comes up is really supportive and it means so much to me," she added.

Munn has not decided if she wants to find out the sex of the baby before giving birth.

"I haven’t decided if I’ll find out yet or not but I’ll take that to heart," she said, adding, "It’s a good surprise to find out. There’s very few surprises in life."

Mulaney confirmed the pregnancy during a recent episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers." The former "Saturday Night Live" writer opened up about his whirlwind romance with Munn and the support she's given him on his road to recovery from addiction.