Octomom Nadya Suleman opens up about her porn past: 'I hit rock bottom'

Nadya Suleman, known as "Octomom," became one the world's most famous moms after she gave birth to octuplets via IVF a decade ago.

She was already a single parent to six older children – four sons and two daughters – when she gave birth to eight new babies on Jan. 26, 2009. Soon after, Suleman was heavily criticized for having too many children that she couldn't afford and care for properly.

A decade later, Suleman – who now goes by Natalie, The New York Times reports – is opening up about her struggles to raise 14 kids, her regrets about doing porn to make money, and what all of their lives are like today.

The 43-year-old says it costs $5,000/month to run her household and she only receives $1,500 worth of food stamps from the government, which is why she turned to porn in 2012 because it was the "only industry" that accepted her.

"I couldn't provide any more," she said in an interview with "Sunday Night," an Australian show. "The interviews weren't coming as much and I couldn't work full time. I had too many little kids."

"I didn't want to do any porn. I'd been celibate for – I can't even count how many years – so it was a cheap self-pleasure video which is still porn," Suleman, who previously claimed her manager forced her into porn, revealed. "I hit rock bottom."

Suleman said she made $8,000. "I sold my soul to the devil — temporarily," she added.

Partaking in porn then led Suleman to stripping onstage but she soon stopped when she found her 10-year-old daughter playing with her stripper high-heels.

"I picked the heel up and I threw it," she said. "It actually stuck in the screen. All of what I had suppressed — the anger, the resentment towards myself, the resentment towards the world, towards other people, towards women, and the shame I towards myself it bubbled and boiled up into rage."

Suleman said that was the day she quit and "killed Octomom." She now works as a part-time counselor and struggles to make ends meet, but she acknowledges her "children are my responsibility."