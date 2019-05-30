NYU scraps Talia Lavin’s journalism class over lack of interest

New York University ditched plans for controversial ex-New Yorker fact-checker Talia Lavin to teach an undergraduate journalism class because only two students signed up.

Lavin caused an uproar last year when she falsely suggested a Marine veteran and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer promoted Nazi symbolism with a tattoo she perceived as being the “Iron Cross.” She eventually apologized and resigned from her position as a writer with The New Yorker but was hired by the prestigious university to teach journalism students.

She was scheduled to teach "Reporting on the Far Right,” but the class generated little interest, as first reported by TheWrap.

Lavin also came under fire earlier this year for mocking former Navy SEAL Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, who she called "captain s---head" in a tweet. But NYU claims to have scrapped her journalism class because of low enrollment, as opposed to the controversy surrounding Lavin.

“Canceling the class had nothing to do with Talia’s writings, tweets, or anything else. We canceled it because too few students enrolled,” NYU’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute director of undergraduate studies Adam Penenberg told TheWrap’s Jon Levine.

Levine also noted that Lavin’s faculty bio has been “scrubbed” from the NYU website.

Lavin has also taken aim at prominent conservatives, including Ben Shapiro.

NYU told TheWrap that Lavin’s days as a professor at the school are essentially over.

“It would make no sense to try it again, given how few students expressed interest,” Penenberg said.

NYU managing director of public affairs James Devitt confirmed TheWrap’s report when reached by Fox News.

