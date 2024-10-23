Nicole Kidman, Cher, Kim Kardashian turn heads in figure-hugging gowns: PHOTOS

Cher

Cher walked the red carpet at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Oct. 19 in an all-black ensemble featuring a textured long-sleeve top and a black skirt with zipper embellishments on the bottom. She paired the look with a belt which featured chains and straps hanging down on either side.

The "If I Could Turn Back Time" songstress was one of the inductees at the ceremony, joking during her acceptance speech that "it was easier getting divorced from two men than getting into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."

During her acceptance speech, she also reflected on the highs and lows of her livelihood, explaining that throughout her career, "people have told me that I was finished, that I was through, that I have 10 minutes," but that she learned from her mom to always persevere.

"The one thing I have never done, I never give up," Cher said. "I’m talking to the women. We’ve been down and out, and we keep striving and we keep going. We are somebody. We are special."

During the ceremony, Cher also took the stage to perform one of her biggest hits, "Believe," with Dua Lipa.

For the performance, the singer had an outfit change, appearing on stage in a black long-sleeve blouse cinched in at the waist with a belt, paired with a miniskirt and long thigh-high heels.

Cher referenced how much "Believe" has meant to her over the years during her acceptance speech, while reflecting on her career, saying "'Believe' changed the sound of music."

"I’ve had really bad things happen. I was dropped by four labels," she said. "When it was completely over, I did ‘Believe,’ and it was like, ‘Yes!’ I’ve just been really lucky, and I have had number ones for seven decades, which surprises me, because I’m a good singer. I’m not a great singer."

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman walked the red carpet at the "Special Ops: Lioness" season two premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday in a silky white backless top and a yellow-and-white striped tiered skirt.

The actress paired the look with white heels and white earrings and wore her hair in a slicked back ponytail.

Kidman posted photos of her ensemble on Instagram, and fans were quick to send positive messages in the comments section, with one writing "Looking so GORGEOUS," and another adding, "Beautiful pic.You looked beautiful as always."

Demi Moore

Demi Moore walked the red carpet at the Academy Museum Gala on Oct. 19 in a purple sequined Prada dress with a deep plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

She paired the backless dress with silver high heels, a diamond bracelet and ring, and wing-shaped earrings encrusted with blue, green and lavender gems. The "Substance" star wore her signature long black hair in a sleek ballerina bun.

"Definitely the (HOTTEST) woman alive like the definition of (AGING LIKE FINE WINE)," one Instagram user commented on photos Moore posted from the evening. Under a separate video posted to X from the gala, one user wrote Moore has "Unquestionably sexy style!"

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian decided to forego pants when walking the red carpet at the Academy Museum event. Kardashian wore a white corset with a plunging neckline, along with white bottoms and a coat from Thierry Mugler’s 1998 couture collection.

She paired the look with naked shoes and lots of jewels, including multiple diamond rings totaling 17 carats when combined, as well as a necklace with 15 carats worth of diamonds on it. The reality star completed the look with a retro-inspired hair do, consisting of big loose curls.

"Kim Kardashian you are the best fashion influencer in the world," one fan wrote in the comments section of a series of Instagram photos she shared from the gala. "Next level stunning," another added.

Zendaya

Zendaya shut down the red carpet when she arrived at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in a floor-length nude illusion gown from Mackie’s fall 2001 collection. It featured a halter neckline and thigh-high slit up the middle, with her torso completely revealed and adorned with criss-cross straps covering her midsection.

The "Euphoria" star paired the look with gold pumps with her long black hair flowing down her back. The entire look was an homage to Cher, who was being honored at the ceremony that night as an inductee into the Hall of Fame.

The former Disney Channel star presented Cher with the honor on stage, in which she thanked the music icon for all she has done to help others.

"Thank you, Cher," Zendaya said according to a video shared by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. "Thank you for being an advocate, for being an ally, for paving the way for so many humans of all kinds to live in and speak their truth and to have the courage to be as daring and as open-hearted as you."

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel walked the red carpet at the Academy Museum Gala in a black Balmain dress featuring silver paneling and a thigh-high slit.

The actress paired the dress with simple black high-heels and minimal makeup and jewelry, and wore her brunette hair in a short bob.

Biel posted photos of her look on Instagram, and her fans were quick to flood the comments section with praise. "Elegant and lovely as ever," one user wrote, with another adding, "I love that haircut so much!" and a third chiming in with "no equal! in the best shape forever."

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa rocked two different black looks while at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. She first walked the runway in a glittery two-piece Prada set.

The singer accessorized with a pair of shiny black bracelets on both her wrists and diamond floral earrings.

During the ceremony, she changed into a custom black leather dress designed by Chrome Hearts with arched cutouts on both sides of the dress.

She paired the look with fishnet stockings and black high-heeled boots. She wore the second outfit while performing "Believe" on stage with Cher.

"An absolute honour to pay tribute last night to THE ICON & LEGEND @cher as she gets inducted into the @rockhall (about bloody timeeee if you ask me) !!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "Grateful beyond words to have shared the stage with @cher and @theroots to sing 'Believe' what a dream come true!!! ~PINCH ME PLEASE~"

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner walked the red carpet at the Academy Museum Gala in a Thierry Mugler gown from the 1998 collection, which featured a semi-sheer nude bodice covered in sequins, which transitions into a tight black skirt.

She paired the look with diamond rings and earrings and wore her long black hair in loose waves.

"Body is bodying," one fan wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post Jenner shared of the look. "You look amazing," another wrote, while a third added, "this might be my favorite look yet!!!!!"

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson arrived at the Academy Museum Gala in a black off-the-shoulder gown from The Row. The short-sleeved dress featured a textured wool fabric.

The actress kept her accessories to a minimum, carrying only a black foldover clutch. She wore her hair in a low ponytail, and no makeup. Anderson first began her makeup-free journey in September 2023 when she arrived to Paris Fashion Week with a natural look.

"You’re going to hit a crossroads in your 50s, and you go, Am I going to chase youth? Am I going to be miserable? Or am I going to be self-accepting? And it’s a practice," she told Glamour in October. "And it’s hard to say that you’re attempting all this if you’re still doing the red carpets and the covers of magazines plastered in makeup."

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner turned heads on the red carpet when she arrived at the Academy Museum Gala in a black velvet Schiaparelli gown with a halter neckline with cutouts throughout the bodice.

She paired the look with diamond earrings and open-toed black high heels, wearing her blonde hair in large tight curls reminiscent of old Hollywood glamour. The model posted photos of her look on Instagram and received praise from her followers.

"Are you even human?? What’s this gorgeousness ?????" one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, "This woman is definitely perfect."