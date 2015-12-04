Nicki Minaj's brother reportedly charged with raping a minor

Nicki Minaj's brother was reportedly arrested and charged with raping a minor.

Jelani Maraj, 37, was arraigned Thursday on first-degree rape and first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, according to online court and jail records obtained by Newsday.

According to New York law, a person is guilty of course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree when a legal adult engages in "two or more acts of sexual conduct" over a period of more than three months with a child under the age of 13. A source told the media outlet that the alleged victim is 12.

A correctional officer told FOX411 that Maraj was released from the Nassau County Jail in East Meadow, New York, on Dec. 3 but would not give any further information. Newsday reports he was released on $100,000 bail.

Minaj shared a photo of herself and her brother on his wedding day in August. She wrote, "“I love my brother so much man. Can’t believe I cried during his wedding and his first dance like a punk. May God bless him and his union. Tonight has been one of my favorite nights of all time. I do anything to see my brothers smile."

The rapper reportedly paid an estimated $30,000 for the wedding hall.

"I would cross the ocean for u," Minaj wrote on Instagram.

