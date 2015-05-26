Nick Loeb reportedly suing ex Sofia Vergara over frozen embryos

Nick Loeb is suing ex-fiance Sofia Vergara over their frozen embryos, InTouch reports.

The couple, who called it quits a year ago, reportedly opted to cryopreserve embryos in 2013 and have two remaining female embryos intact. According to court docs obtained by the magazine, Loeb wants to ensure they are not destroyed.

Documents originally filed in August 2014 and refiled in April 2015 show Loeb "seeks to ensure that the Female Embryos are not destroyed, but Jane Doe refuses to agree to their preservation under all circumstances."

Gossip Cop confirmed the court filings belong to the former couple, and that Jane Doe refers to the "Modern Family" actress and John Doe to Loeb.

A source told InTouch that the reason why Loeb is fighting to preserve the embryos is because he is pro-life.

"Nick is very emotionally invested in these female embryos because he's pro-life and believes life begins at conception," a source reportedly told InTouch. "Nick has always wanted to be a father and will do whatever it takes to save these two remaining female embryos."

The documents reveal that the exes made attempts to get pregnant in 2013 after completing two rounds of IVF. However, the couple split before these embryos could be implanted in a surrogate.

The 38-year-old Onion Crunch creator also claims in the suit that Vergara was "physically and mentally abusive" and he was bullied into signing a clause that stated the embryos be destroyed upon one of their deaths.

"Jane insisted that John agree to the destruction of the Female Embryos under that circumstance, and began vigorously berating him in the offices," the documents read. "John Doe signed this portion of the Former Directive, even though he did not agree with it, in order to avoid further abuse."

Vergara, who is currently engaged to "True Blood" actor Joe Manganiello, has not publicly commented on the lawsuit.

Loeb did not immediately respond to FOX411 for comment.

