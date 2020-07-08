Nick Cordero's fans start petition to rename New York City theater after late 'A Bronx Tale' actor

Broadway fans are petitioning to rename a New York City theater after late actor Nick Cordero, who died this week due to complications from the coronavirus.

The petition seeks to change the name of the city’s Longacre Theatre to The Nick Cordero Theatre in honor of the beloved Broadway actor. As of this writing, the petition has more than 27,200 signatures.

According to The New York Post, the theater has been around since 1912 and is currently named after Longacre Square, the original name for Times Square. However, it also holds special significance to Cordero’s fans as it was the place where he performed his last Broadway show, “A Bronx Tale.”

The outlet reports that “A Bronx Tale, The Musical” set the record as the longest-running musical in the theater’s history.

“With the passing of this incredibly talented and beloved Broadway star, it is the perfect memory for him and his family legacy, to assure his name will always be in lights in the Broadway Community," the petition reads.

Cordero played a mob soldier with a flair for the dramatic in 2014 in Broadway’s Woody Allen 1994 film adaptation of “Bullets Over Broadway,” for which he received a Tony nomination for best-featured actor in a musical. He moved to Los Angeles to star in “Rock of Ages.”

The lanky Cordero originated the menacing role of husband Earl opposite his estranged wife, played by Jessie Mueller, in “Waitress” on Broadway, as well as the role of Sonny in Chazz Palminteri’s “A Bronx Tale.”

Cordero entered the emergency room on March 30 and had a succession of health setbacks, including mini-strokes, blood clots, septic infections, a tracheostomy and a temporary pacemaker implanted. He had been on a ventilator and unconscious and had his right leg amputated. A double lung transplant was being explored just before his death.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, wrote on Instagram: “God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.

“I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”

During Cordero’s hospitalization, Kloots sent him daily videos of her and their 1-year-old son, Elvis, so he could see them if he woke up, and urged friends and fans to join a daily sing-a-long.