New Yorker portrays AG Barr as a massive 'toady' on top of White House

The New Yorker piled on to the mounting criticism of Attorney General William Barr after his testimony before the Senate on Wednesday.

In a tweet posted on Thursday, the magazine showed an image of the White House with a giant toad on top of it and bearing Barr's face. "A toady in the White House," the tweet read.

The cartoon appeared to suggest Barr acted as a sycophant for Trump and his administration as Democrats pressed for more details surrounding Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report.

The New Yorker's cartoon wasn't the first attack they lodged against the Trump administration. In 2018, the magazine published a front page with Trump falling on his face at the bottom of an escalator. Another cover from 2017 depicted Trump as a "dangerous clown" walking through a forest with a sinister grin.

On its website, the New Yorker also featured a column titled "Attorney General William Barr Acts as Donald Trump’s Human Shield on Capitol Hill."

That sort of criticism has been common since Barr summarized the Mueller report by saying, in part, that it contained insufficient evidence to accuse Trump of either obstruction of justice or conspiracy with Russia.

On the eve of Barr's testimony, news surfaced that Mueller was dissatisfied with Barr's summary but did not intend to call his conclusions inaccurate.

Barr, on Wednesday, received plenty of criticism from politicians who similarly indicated he abused his power as attorney general.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and former Vice President Joe Biden -- both 2020 hopefuls -- called for his resignation. "AG Barr is a disgrace," Warren tweeted before calling for both his resignation and impeachment proceedings against Trump.

“I think he’s lost the confidence of the American people. I think he should," Biden told a reporter who asked about resignation.