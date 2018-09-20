Expand / Collapse search
©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

New York Review of Books editor out following outrage over essay

By Mara Siegler | New York Post
Ian Buruma, editor of the New York Review of Books, is out at the publication following swift backlash over an essay by Jian Ghomeshi, who has been accused of sexual assault and battery by over 20 women.

Editor of the New York Review of Books Ian Buruma is out at the publication following swift backlash over a self-serving essay by Jian Ghomeshi, a Canadian former radio host who was accused of sexual assault and battery by more than 20 women.

Buruma told Slate last week, “This seemed like a story that was worth hearing — not necessarily as a defense . . . but it is an angle on an issue that is clearly very important and that I felt had not been exposed very much.”

Reps confirmed Buruma, who took the job last May, “is no longer the editor,” but didn’t say if he resigned or was dismissed.

Ghomeshi was acquitted of sexual-assault charges.

