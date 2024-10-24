New Orleans Swiftie books 191 hotel rooms ahead of concert

Hotel rooms across New Orleans are at a premium as Swiftie fans flock to The Big Easy to experience the sold-out Eras Tour, and one fan has booked 191 rooms.

Rebecca Fox booked the hotel rooms at the Holiday Inn New Orleans-Downtown Superdome hotel for four nights this week, Louisiana Radio Network reports.

Fox booked the rooms in order to give fans a taste of her first experience at the Eras Tour show and, despite the price being about $500 dollars per person, she claims she actually got a bargain on them. Fox booked them shortly after the tour was announced, according to Music Times.

"Holiday Inn Downtown Superdome, which is the exact property we are staying at for $499.50 in our block, was selling a published nightly rate of $829.00 plus taxes and fees," Fox added.

Hotels are completely booked for Swift’s appearance and tickets are going for $1,000.

Fox’s goal was to reduce the cost for those traveling to her city, reselling the rooms that she had booked and only asking for what she paid for them. The idea has grown as members of the community have shown interest in persuading Swifties to participate in her "convention," affectionately called Holiday House.

"Everything that we're doing is either Taylor-themed or New Orleans-themed," Fox explained to People.

Fox has an itinerary of various activities from bracelet-making sessions to scavenger hunts and more for those who purchase a ticket through her Friendship Bracelet Project website, reports People.

"Before this, I literally only knew one other Swiftie in New Orleans, and now I have probably 40 really, really dear friends that live here, and I have thousands all over the world," Fox says.

Swift is on the last leg of her Eras Tour and thousands are now expected to attend the "Holiday House" events from Oct. 24–28.