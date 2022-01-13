Neve Campbell recalls bear attack she survived on movie set

Neve Campbell revealed she was once attacked by a bear on a movie set.

Campbell, who was 17 at the time of bear attack, recalled the story during Thursday's appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

"I was playing this role where she's 'one with the animals,' and there was a scene where I was getting chased by a bear," Campbell, now 48, told Kelly Clarkson. "They brought this bear on set, and they first gave me this big bottle of Coke to feed it."

After feeding the bear, the crew had another idea for Campbell and the animal.

NEVE CAMPBELL TO REPRISE ROLE IN ‘SCREAM 5’ MOVIE: ‘I’M BACK'

"They said dip your hand in honey and just run," she recalled. "And when you get to the tree over there, turn your hand out and feed the bear."

"I dipped my hand in honey and I run to this rock and I turn around, and I put my hand out, and the bear is not slowing down, and he's not coming for my hand."

Instead of eating the honey off her hand, Campbell claimed the bear grabbed her by the leg.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"He grabs me by the leg, and he pulls me through the forest," the actress said. "My mother was visiting set, and she's screaming. The whole crew is frozen because nobody can believe what's happening. All I can think to say is, 'He's biting me,' like it's not obvious."

Campbell revealed she was rescued from the bear once a wrangler began throwing rocks at the animal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After Campbell finished her story, Clarkson commented on the "insane things" that happen to actors.

"It's so silly, but we get asked to do silly things," Campbell concluded.