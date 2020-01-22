Critics knock Netflix for changing definition of 'views' to boost own numbers

Netflix is getting flack over its updated definition of "views," which critics suggest was done to boost its own viewership numbers.

The streaming giant formerly calculated its views for its film and TV shows if users viewed at least 70 percent of the program. Now, as it's been reported, a view now means having watched "at least two minutes of a film or show."

Amid the definitional change, MarketWatch reported that Netflix boasted about its viewership in a quarterly letter to shareholders, showing a 35 percent increase using the new metric.

Netflix, for example, celebrated its new "hit" fantasy drama "The Witcher," which the platform says earned 76 million viewers in the show's first four weeks. However, it is unclear how many of viewers even made it through the opening credits, which come two-and-a-half minutes into the first episode.

However, the new way Netflix collects its views was not exactly embraced.

"Netflix thinks this is a more fair way to compare content of different lengths. To be fair, everyone has a different viewership metric. Still 2 minutes feels terribly short," Recode senior data reporter Rani Molla tweeted.

"Netflix views are basically equivalent of YouTube views now. Also the company says the new metric results in numbers 35% higher than the old one! Which is to say, none of this can easily compare to their old reporting and especially not to Nielsen # s [1000 eyeball emojis]," The Hollywood Reporter writer Rick Porter said.

"Guys: 'I lasted 2 mins in bed, that is now considered good sex.'" BroBible editor Paul Sacca joked.

Netflix did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.