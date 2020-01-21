Hillary Clinton asks 'How could we have known?' about Weinstein, Farrow's reporting suggests otherwise

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was asked about her ties to disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein and implied that she and other Democrats who've been associated with the accused predator did not know about his history of sexual misconduct, but reporting from "Catch and Kill" author Ronan Farrow suggested otherwise.

Clinton is making more headlines ahead of the release of a four-part Hulu series about her life and career and was asked during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about her past relationship with Weinstein, who was previously one of the biggest Democratic donors and fundraisers in the entertainment industry.

"With his trial in the news right now, do you have regrets about your lengthy association with Harvey Weinstein?" THR TV editor Lacey Rose asked.

"How could we have known?" Clinton responded. "He raised money for me, for the Obamas, for Democrats in general. And that at the time was something that everybody thought made sense. And of course, if all of us had known what we know now, it would have affected our behavior."

HILLARY CLINTON UNLEASHES ON BERNIE SANDERS IN NEW DOCUMENTARY: 'NOBODY LIKES HIM'

Farrow, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who helped expose the Weinstein scandal, reported last fall in his book that Clinton's staff attempted to discourage him from looking into the former Secretary of State's longtime political ally while discussing a scheduled interview he was supposed to have with Clinton for another book he was writing about foreign policy.

"A call came in from Nick Merrill, Clinton's flack," Farrow said of the Clinton spokesperson. "We discussed the book briefly, and then he said, 'By the way, we know about the big story you're on.'"

"Well, you know, it's a concern for us," Merrill reportedly told Farrow.

When the New Yorker journalist pressed the spokesperson on where he heard it from, Merrill, according to Farrow, responded by saying, "Let's just say people are talking."

During an interview on Fox News, Farrow explained how Clinton attempted to back out of an interview she had previously committed to granting him for a separate project.

"She attempted to withdraw from an interview that she had committed to for a foreign policy book that I was working on, for which I interviewed every other living secretary of state," he told Special Report anchor Brett Baier.

"And, before doing so, her staff raised concerns about the fact that I was working on this story about one of her most significant donors-- a big bundler of Hollywood money."

That bundler was Harvey Weinstein.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Back in 2017, actress Lena Dunham said she warned Clinton's campaign about Weinstein's alleged predation during the 2016 election.

“I just want you to let you know that Harvey’s a rapist and this is going to come out at some point,” Dunham said she told the campaign. “I think it’s a really bad idea for him to host fund-raisers and be involved because it’s an open secret in Hollywood that he has a problem with sexual assault.”

Dunham, who has professed “an incredible allegiance to Hillary,” claimed Clinton campaign deputy communications manager Kristina Schake told her she’d relay the message to campaign manager Robby Mook, but that she was surprised at the warning.

When the Weinstein scandal emerged in October 2017, Clinton issued a statement saying the was "shocked and appalled" by the allegations.

Fox News' Charles Creitz and Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.