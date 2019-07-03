Netflix quietly yanked 66 episodes of Chelsea Handler’s failed talk show

Netflix quietly removed dozens of episodes of Chelsea Handler’s failed talk show, "Chelsea," from its archives back in 2017– an unusual move that nobody seemed to notice until a Tuesday New York Times story about widespread talk-show issues for the streaming giant.

A Netflix spokesperson told Times that it had removed 66 “Chelsea” episodes in “the only instance of the company’s having scrubbed content that it owned and created,” chalking the decision up to making it easier for viewers to catch up on more recent episodes.

Netflix did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Political comedian and host of “The No Things Considered” podcast Tim Young has a different theory on why Netflix may have vanished the trove of content.

“The far left rules what is politically correct and what is allowed constantly shifts for them, to show just how woke they are,” Young told Fox News. “Handler pushed the envelope to be funny at times, and Netflix may just be trying to cover up her old material to be in line with how woke they want to portray themselves as.”

Young said that “what was OK and funny” back in 2016 could suddenly be considered too politically incorrect at any moment, so it’s safer for the streaming service to remove simply old episodes of “Chelsea” before an issue pops up. According to the Times, the episodes were removed prior to the debut of its second season to provide “an easy way for viewers to catch up before the new episodes launched.”

But Netflix has not removed episodes of other original programs prior to the release of a new season.

"Chelsea” began its run in 2016 as a three-episode-per-week series. After mixed reviews and more politics than her fans were accustomed to, “Chelsea” returned for Season 2 as a weekly one-hour program until it was scrapped altogether. Handler initially said she would focus on political activism but she now hosts a podcast and continues to do stand-up comedy.

Handler is constantly mocking President Trump and members of his administration on Twitter. In recent memory she has questioned Sen. Lindsey Graham’s sexuality, mocked former Press Secretary Sarah Sanders’ appearance, blamed a tragic mass shooting on Republicans, attempted to prove Trump has syphilis, poked fun at first lady Melania Trump’s accent and attacked Ivanka Trump on a regular basis.