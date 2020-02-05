Naked photos of Harvey Weinstein shown to New York jurors: reports

Jurors in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial were shown five naked photos of the disgraced Hollywood producer in a New York City courtroom on Tuesday, according to reports.

The jurors were told to review photos in a manner so the spectators couldn't see them. Two of the jurors appeared to grimace as they looked at the images of Weinstein, 67, according to the New York Daily News.

A photographer with the Manhattan District Attorney's office testified that he took the pictures back in June 2018, according to Reuters.

The decision came after Jessica Mann, 34, who Weinstein is accused of raping in a hotel room in 2013 -- made a shocking testimony on Friday that when she first saw the movie mogul, he appeared "deformed" or "intersex."

“The first time I saw him fully naked...He has extreme scarring that I didn’t know if maybe he was a burn victim. He does not have testicles and it appears like he has a vagina," Mann said.

It's not clear if prosecutors introduced the photos based on Mann's testimony, while the defense reportedly objected to the graphic details being shared, the news organization said. A representative with the Manhattan District Attorney's office declined to comment.

His lawyer, Donna Rotunno said the photos were introduced for "no other reason than to shame Mr. Weinstein," Reuters said.

Since 2017, over 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, with his downfall helping to energize the #metoo movement.

Weinstein is charged in New York with the 2013 rape and also sexually assaulting Mimi Haleyi in 2006 -- a former “Project Runway” production assistant. He claims the sexual encounters were consensual.

If convicted he could face life in prison.