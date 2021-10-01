'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' cast reunites, honors late star Michael Constantine

The cast of " My Big Fat Greek Wedding ," reunited on Thursday to honor one of their own.

Michael Constantine, the Emmy-winning actor from " Room 222 " who also played the Windex-loving father from the romantic comedy about a big Greek family, died on August 31. He was 94.

Actress and co-writer of the franchise, Nia Vardalos, shared a photo of stars of the cast reuniting in order to pay a proper tribute to their late co-star.

"Friends in real life are why our films are so much fun to make. Cousin Nikki @gia.carides & brother Nick @louismandylorofficial & mom, @lainie_kazan gathered to honor the memory of Michael Constantine, may he rest in peace," Vardalos' post reads.

The writer went on to share some exciting news for fans of the film and its sequel.

"He had told me he wouldn’t be able to join us for the third film and his wish was that we go on. I wrote the screenplay to reflect Michael’s decision and will always treasure his last messages to me, hoping we were filming soon. The various variants have made indies difficult, but we are hopeful. Please do stop calling my mom to ask if you can be in it and please do not tell me your ideas, the script is finished," her post continues.

Vardalos added: "(And no Toula and Ian are not grandparents!) We miss you Michael, thank you for bringing my words to life with such passion and accuracy, you will always be with us."

A photo showed Vardalos, Carides, Mandylor and Kazan with their arms around one another while seated around a restaurant table.

Last month, a representative for Constantine confirmed to Fox News that his family announced his death to the local outlet of his Reading, Penn. hometown, the Reading Eagle . In the announcement, the family stated that he died peacefully of natural causes surrounded by close family, including his sisters. He had been battling an undisclosed illness for several years, his brother-in-law, Michael Gordon, disclosed to the outlet.

Constantine began his career on stage in New York in the 1950s before pivoting over to television, ultimately landing the role that put him on the map as principal Seymour Kaufman at the fictional Los Angeles Walt Whitman High On ABC’s "Room 222." The role earned Constantine an Emmy award for best supporting actor in a comedy in 1970 before the show concluded its five-season run in 1974.

Constantine’s most recent claim to popularity was as Gus Portokalos in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding." Born to Greek immigrants himself, the role of an eccentric Greek family man was not a stretch for the accomplished character actor. The actor said in a 2016 interview that he was worried the script would be inauthentic to the actual Greek-American experience.

"I had to audition for the part," he recalled at the time. "Before that, I asked to read the script, because I was very leery. I didn’t know Nia then [she also penned the screenplay], and I was anxious about someone writing some Greek thing. Was it going to be baloney or was it going to be something by somebody who really knows Greeks? So I read the script and I said, ‘Yes, this person obviously knows Greeks.'"

Constantine reprised his role in the short-lived 2003 sitcom "My Big Fat Greek Life" and the 2016 film sequel "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2."