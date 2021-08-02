'Muppets Babies' character crossdresses, becomes 'Gonzorella'

"Muppets Babies," a show aimed at 4- to 7-year-old children, is catching heat after one of its boy characters was presented as a "princess."

Vulture reported last week that Disney Junior aired an episode in which Gonzo and the other characters were attending a "royal ball." Although Gonzo wanted to wear a dress, two characters say that boys are supposed to wear knight costumes.

However, a "fairy ratfather" grants Gonzo's wish to become a "princess." Later in the show, the Piggy character tells Gonzo: "We met the most amazing princess!"

"But they ran away and all they left behind was this," said Piggy, holding up what appeared to be a glass slipper.

AMA FACES BACKLASH AFTER OPPOSING PUTTING SEX ON BIRTH CERTIFICATES

"Everyone," Gonzo replied, "there's something I need to tell you. The princess who came to your ball tonight was me." After magically putting on a dress, Gonzo adds: "I'm Gonzorella."

As part of the ensuing conversation, Piggy apologizes. "Oh Gonzo, we're sorry, it wasn't very nice of us to tell you what to wear to our ball," she says.

Another character adds: "You're our friend and we love you any way you are."

The episode received some backlash on Twitter. Conservative commentator Candace Owens said: "I can’t believe I’m tweeting this but.. they are pushing the trans agenda on children via muppet babies."

"This is sick and PERVERTED. Everyone should be disturbed by predatory cartoons meant to usher children into gender dysphoria. Bring back manly muppets, anyone?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Others, like Pink News, praised the episode. "Muppet Babies have a beautiful message of acceptance for gender non-conforming kids everywhere," read its headline. "Muppet Babies’ Gonzo-rella Is the Cutest Disney Princess," Vulture raved, placing the article under "wholesome content." Out Magazine similarly wrote: "Muppet Babies Just Celebrated Gender-Variant Kids in the Best Way."

Disney Junior did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.