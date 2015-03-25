Mr. Vegas: Adult swim season, Estelle, and happy hours for pets

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas ... unless we're there with our cameras.

Break out the swimsuits and shorts folks, it's officially adult pool season in Sin City.

(Yes, there is something called adult pool season.)

At a press conference for MGM Grand's popular pool spot Wet Republic, former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman sought to find common ground, declaring that "the Wet Republic is a party that everyone agrees on."

Indeed.

Meanwhile Grammy award-winning singer Estelle hit Pure Nightclub to promote her new album "All of Me." It's her first album in four years.

"It's like my little baby," said the British singer. "I put in my work. I really live to write and to put albums out."

If you're ever in a need of a cocktail but can't find a dog-sitter, Las Vegas has the solution: Yappy Hour at the Rumor Boutique Hotel.

"Nowadays, your pet is like your family," said Judi Perez, Yappy Hour organizer and executive vice president of The Siegel Group. "I thought why not have a Yappy Hour, why not have cocktails and play around with your dog?"

(Because tails spill drinks?)

Finally, starting March 18th, XIV Sessions will bring it's popular Los-Angeles style party to Hyde inside of the Bellagio once a month through May, where revelers at the club will get the chance to spray champagne all over each other.

Which, in Las Vegas, can lead to one expensive tab.