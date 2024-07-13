Expand / Collapse search
Morgan Wallen postpones three shows at the last minute due to illness

The 'Whiskey Glasses' singer was set to take the stage for a show in Florida and two more in North Carolina

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Morgan Wallen has postponed three shows just hours before he was supposed to hit the stage Friday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

On Friday, the country star — who is currently on his "One Night At A Time" tour — took to social media to announce the cancelation of his July 12 concert in Tampa, as well as his July 18 and 19 shows in Charlotte, North Carolina, due to an illness. 

"I hate to reschedule shows but I powered through being sick in Tampa [Thursday] night, and unfortunately woke up feeling way worse today [Friday]," he posted on X

Morgan Wallen in a red jacket playing the guitar with a backwards hat

Morgan Wallen has worked to rehabilitate his image, but has certainly struggled. (Derek White/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Wallen admitted, "I would not give you guys anywhere near 100%" if he were to try to continue with his concerts, which will now take place on future dates. He informed fans, "As a result [of this news], I need to move [Friday's] Tampa show to Oct. 4 and next week's Charlotte shows to Oct. 18 and 19."

A rep for Wallen did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

MORGAN WALLEN CANCELS CONCERT AFTER OPENING ACT, FANS FURIOUS

Not too long after his announcement, Jelly Roll — who was expected to take the stage ahead of Wallen — told fans he was "working hard" to figure out a solution. 

"Dear Tampa - I am working hard to put together something for y’all somewhere tonight - stay tuned," he wrote on X. 

Later, he posted: "TAMPA! Dallas Bull tonight — doors open at 7pm. If you have a ticket to the show you get in for free. (This is for ticket holders only) FIRST COME FIRST SERVE."

This isn't the first time Wallen has called off a performance at the last minute. 

Last year, the country singer was forced to cancel his show at the Ole Miss stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, after losing his voice.

The sudden cancelation concluded what was supposed to be two consecutive nights of performances. 

Wallen shared the news on his Instagram story at the time. 

Morgan Wallen debuts new look

Morgan Wallen onstage. (Matt Paskert)

"After last night's show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better," he explained. "I really thought I'd be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I am unable to sing."

Fans would be refunded, according to the country music star.

Wallen added, "I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could."

The cancelation happened after the opening acts had performed, leaving some fans angry.

Morgan Wallen looks pensive as he looks out from onstage wearing a backwards hat

Fans rallied around Morgan Wallen after his "cancellation," making his music even more popular. (Getty Images)

WTVA-TV reported that video boards inside the Ole Miss football stadium showed a message saying the "Thought You Should Know" singer had lost his voice and was unable to perform, adding that people would be refunded their money where they bought the tickets.

"Completely disappointed in @MorganWallen!! Been sitting in this stadium for 3 hrs and he just announced the show is canceled!!!" one user wrote on Twitter. "COMPLETE BULLS---!!!"

"Cool but what about the dog sitter, baby sitter, hotel, PTO, and gas money we took for this?" another user wrote. "You knew this morning @morganwallen."

Another fan recalled the time Luke Combs lost his voice.

Morgan Wallen shaved his head

Morgan Wallen (Matt Paskert )

"Luke Combs lost his voice still played the show and gave people their money back, just sayin'" the Twitter user wrote.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

