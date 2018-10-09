Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Entertainment
Published

More photos from Barbara Bush's secret wedding shared by sister Jenna Bush Hager

Sasha Savitsky
By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
close
Barbara Bush’s secret weddingVideo

Barbara Bush’s secret wedding

The daughter to George and Laura Bush got hitched in a secret, private ceremony in Maine. Here’s a look at some of the special moments with the happy couple.

Jenna Bush Hager shared more photos from her twin sister, Barbara Bush's secret wedding this past weekend.

Barbara wed Craig Louis Coyne in a private, family-only ceremony on Sunday at Walker's Point in Kennebunkport, Maine, after a five-week engagement.

"Just a couple more because although I’m waking up in NY my heart is in Maine," Jenna shared on Instagram along with a photo of herself, Barbara and their parents, George W. Bush and Laura Bush on Instagram Tuesday. "I’m still busting with LOVE for my beautiful sissy."

She added, "Scroll to see three girls I love so much! (Promise the over posting is coming to a close, I THINK!)."

Jenna previously shared an emotional post about her sister's wedding day, along with several photos from the ceremony.

"Happy tears, heart exploding as I watched this beautiful girl get married in the place that means love and family. I’m so proud to be this beauties sister." She added in another post, "My heart exploded last night as I watched my dearest sissy get married in Maine. It was just like her: private (only family!) and full of love (and yes lots of tears!)."

According to a press release, Barbara, 36, wore a custom ivory silk crepe Vera Wang gown and was escorted down the aisle by her father and grandfather, George H. W. Bush. Her aunt, Dorothy Bush Koch, officiated the ceremony. She told People that her "something borrowed" was a bracelet her grandfather gave her grandmother, late first lady Barbara Bush, on their 70th anniversary.

Former president George H. W. Bush and his granddaughter Barbara Bush at her Oct. 7 wedding.

Former president George H. W. Bush and his granddaughter Barbara Bush at her Oct. 7 wedding. (Allison V. Smith)

As for her something blue? A pair of earrings from her sister Jenna.

The bride met her new husband in November after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend, People reported. By New Year's, they made their relationship official and became engaged just five weeks ago, when Coyne, a screenwriter, moved from Los Angeles to live with Barbara in New York City.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.