Moby reveals large 'vegan for life' neck tattoo

Moby is taking veganism to a new extreme.

The 54-year-old musician showed off his new "vegan for life" neck tattoo in a photo on Tuesday.

"I’ve been a vegan for almost 32 years, so getting this tattoo seemed like a pretty safe bet," he said. "Also, working for animal rights and animal liberation is my life’s work."

"And to state the obvious, it’s a double entendre... thank you [Kat Von D]," he wrote.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) applauded Moby, gushing: "We LOVE it! Your dedication to helping animals is far beyond the commitment to this tattoo."

"Love you, Moby!" said tattoo artist and fellow vegan Kat Von D, whose makeup brand is 100 percent cruelty-free.

VEGAN FAMILY CLAIMS THEY HAVE 'LOST FRIENDS,' GET 'BULLIED' OVER LIFESTYLE

People online were supportive, if not a little surprised, at the bold ink statement.

"Wow," one user commented. Singer-songwriter Julie Mintz said, "I’m starting to accept that it’s real!"

Others said the tattoo was "dope" and "incredible."

Moby was criticized earlier this year after making some claims in his new memoir, "Then It Fell Apart," about Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman. The musician said Portman was "flirting" with him in his dressing room and that he had tried to pursue dating her in the early 2000s.

The "Black Swan" star shut down the dating claims and said she found Moby "creepy" back then.

“I was surprised to hear that he characterized the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school,” Portman told Harper’s Bazaar UK at the time. "That he used this story to sell his book was very disturbing to me"

While the singer initially claimed Portman was lying, he later walked back his comments and apologized.

MOBY APOLOGIZES TO NATALIE PORTMAN AFTER CLAIMING THEY DATED IN NEW MEMOIR

"As some time has passed I’ve realized that many of the criticisms leveled at me regarding my inclusion of Natalie in Then It Fell Apart are very valid," he said. "I also fully recognize that it was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction."

Moby later canceled the rest of his U.K. book tour in May and said he was "going away for a while."

“But before I do I want to apologize again, and to say clearly that all of this has been my own fault,” Moby said. “I am the one who released the book without showing it to the people I wrote about. I’m the one who posted defensively and arrogantly. I’m the one who behaved inconsiderately and disrespectfully, both in 2019 and in 1999."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Ann W. Schmidt contributed to this report.