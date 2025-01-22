‘Mob Wives’ star Natalie DiDonato reported missing: police

The search for "Mob Wives" star Natalie DiDonato remains ongoing after she was reported missing, the Las Vegas Police Department confirmed with Fox News Digital.

The 44-year-old, who appeared on season five of the reality show, was officially reported missing on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

DiDonato’s mother, Denise Fuoco, told Fox News Digital that her family has not spoken to her since last Thursday.

Fuoco shared that her daughter was in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, and a staff member verified that she checked out with an unknown man after one night.

DiDonato’s former "Mob Wives" co-star Drita D’Avanzo shared on social media that she was missing. She posted a screenshot of a news article saying that her friend had disappeared.

"I pray Natalie is safe! I can’t imagine what her family is going through," D’Avanzo wrote in her Instagram caption.

The reality star’s last post was five weeks ago, on Dec. 12, 2024, when DiDonato appeared to be in good spirits.

"Not bad for 44. I love me some me. 44 sitting on 24’s still. (it’s not my bday…I’m just feelin myself, dropped 10 lbs…hit that goal weight)," she shared with a photo of herself, as she sat on a lounge chair.

"Getting older is a blessing, can't believe I made it this far. I'm embracing my age because to me it's a badge of honor to have made it to 44."

DiDonato wore a black long-sleeved crop top with matching bottoms and knee-high boots as she posed for the photo in sunglasses and hoop earrings.

The reality show "Mob Wives" first aired on VH1 in April 2011, with the final season of the franchise, "Mob Wives: The Last Stand", ending in 2016.

