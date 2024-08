Miss USA 2024 has been crowned!

Alma Cooper, Miss Michigan, an active-duty officer in the United States Army and a data scientist studying at Stanford University took home the title.

Backstage, she told Fox News Digital the win felt "surreal," saying, "I just remember being a little girl and watching that moment over and over every year, for one lucky woman each year, and to know that I was one of those people standing there was already a dream come true. But then to win, I just, I can't even believe it."

During the question portion, Cooper recalled, "I just thought about my family and the values I was raised on growing up and how much that meant to me. And all of the time it took to even get to this point, I'm so grateful. I can't express enough gratitude for this moment, for the people that have uplifted me in times when I've been in valleys, and to be this mountain alongside so many other incredible women, this is incredible."

Cooper won by showcasing not only her physical beauty, but excelling at answering the question, "How can we bridge the gap between different cultures and foster understanding and respect?"

"As the daughter of a migrant worker, a proud Afro-Latina woman, and an officer in the United States Army, I am living the American Dream. If there is anything that my life and my mother have taught me, it’s that your circumstances never define your destiny, that you can make success accessible through demanding excellence, my personal motto…success is accessible and through chasing your dreams, you can break down barriers and make the launch pad for where you’re going to go," Cooper told the audience and the judges.

Ahead of the competition, co-host Garcelle Beauvias told Fox News Digital, "Tonight I'm really excited to be here and be a part of Miss USA 2024. It's really about these wonderful girls. They're dynamic, they're smart, they're obviously beautiful, but there's more to it. I think a lot of these girls are showing what they want to do in the future, what they want to leave behind, and I'm here to support. We're going to have fun. There might be a little drama, you know, but I think it's going to be really awesome."

Lu Parker, Miss USA 1994 and journalist, served as one of the judges and revealed what she was looking for in the winner.

"I’m looking for one person who can actually go and now compete on a universal level with women around the world," Parker said. "But I’m also looking for someone who’s confident, obviously everyone’s beautiful, and also someone who just has that dynamic shine. It seems like every final night, they just come out, there’s five that are usually just on fire, and that’s the one who’s going to win."

The crowning of Cooper comes after Savannah Gankiewicz's relatively short tenure as Miss USA 2023.

Gankiewicz took over the title in May after the original Miss USA 2023, Noelia Voigt, resigned from her position. Her counterpart in the teen competition, UmaSofia Srivastava, also resigned from her title.

Srivastava was initially more direct when addressing the reasons behind her decision to give up her crown. In a statement she shared on Instagram, Srivastava wrote, "After careful consideration, I’ve decided to resign as I find that my personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization."

Voigt initially cited mental health as the cause for her resignation in a lengthy statement on Instagram in May.

Later, her reasons were expanded upon in a letter obtained by ABC News and other outlets, in which she accused the organization of fostering a toxic work culture and criticized President and CEO of the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA organizations Laylah Rose.

Rose later issued a statement in response to Voigt's resignation letter, in which she strongly refuted the beauty queen's claims.

On the carpet before the competition, Rose told Fox News Digital, "We always safeguard our delegates, all throughout the United States. All of the directors safeguard their delegates, and we will continue to safeguard our delegates. It’s a job. It’s a job they have to want to do, and the role model they choose to be. So, for us, it’s important choosing the right role model and the right person who’s ready and willing to take on this job."

She continued, "Mental health plays a big part in every aspect of our life, it really truly does. We have challenges that we face in our careers, education, school, relationships, family, friends, and I think when you learn from those challenges, it makes you a stronger person to get through the next chapter of challenges, because they don’t stop. They’re always there. But building that those platforms that these women build and having the resources that we have today are extremely helpful in the journey of whatever they choose to do, and especially their passion projects."

Morgan Romano, Miss USA 2022 and a correspondent during the competition, said that while her own experiences were positive, she understood the pressure can be overwhelming.

"Being Miss USA is a really mentally challenging year," Romano told Fox News Digital. "I had a wonderful year, but being in the public eye like that can definitely create mental health issues. You're always exposed to social media comments and people who feel like they can pick you apart. And it's not an easy thing to do. So… that's why I'm really proud of my other Miss USA sisters for setting those boundaries for themselves and really putting their mental health first."

She added, "I mean, of course, from the public, you always receive social media comments, but I never let them get to me because I remember that those are people coming from a place within themselves, and they're just projecting that onto me. And it's no reflection of who I am, and I know who I am, and I'm really proud of who I am. So I didn't let it get to me."

Miss Teen USA 2024 Addie Carver, who was crowned early last week, also said her experience was positive.

"Everyone’s been so kind to me and I think they’re going to make sure that I’m getting well taken care of this year, but honestly, just being in this role itself it's such a huge role for, not just myself, but for other little girls looking up to me. So, I plan on using that to really make an impact and hopefully inspire other girls to get involved in this program."

Beauvais also offered advice to contestants about being in the public eye.

"You know, we live in a world where people can sit at home and write about however they feel about you, but you can't listen to the noise," the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star said. "You have to remember who you are. And you also have to know sometimes criticism is just that, but you know who you are and keep rocking it."