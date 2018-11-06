Midterm elections skewered by late-night hosts

With the midterm elections in full swing, late-night hosts seized the opportunity to encourage their audiences to vote as they took digs at President Donald Trump, his administration and the entire Republican establishment.

It’s no secret that late-night talk show hosts tend to skew toward the left side of the aisle, and the midterm elections allowed for a great opportunity for some to use their platform as a way to dial up support for Democrats.

To get an idea of the sheer volume of hosts that tackled the midterm elections in one way or another, below is a roundup of what some of the big names in late-night comedy had to say:

Seth Meyers

Meyers tackled the Trump administration ahead of the midterm elections with another one of his “A Closer Look” segments on Monday. The 44-year-old host of “Late Night” opened the segment by asserting that Republicans’ policies over the past two years have been unpopular, meaning that they have very little to campaign on going into the midterms other than “fearmongering.” He cited promises Trump has made about a middle-class tax cuts, the migrant caravan and more, and called them lies.

“[Trump] is like a guy denies he just robbed a bank, but forgets that he waved at the security camera,” he joked.

He closed out the segment with a clip of President Obama on the campaign rally for Democrats mocking Republicans for being mad despite winning in 2016.

“I’m so glad funny Obama is back, and he’s got new material,” Meyers said. “I guess that Netflix deal is really working out.”

Samantha Bee

Samantha Bee took a lengthy segment out of her show to encourage people to vote blue in the midterms, noting that Democrats previously took the right to vote for granted, leading to the 2016 election of Donald Trump.

“You cannot take this election for granted,” she implores her audience. “I certainly won’t make that mistake again. I have a full-on Ben Affleck back tattoo that says, ‘Hillary Clinton is the president and my favorite show is ‘House of Cards,’” she joked, referencing the Netflix series that saw its star ousted over sexual misconduct allegations.

She went on to slam Georgia gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp as well as North Dakota Senate candidate Martha McSally for singing the national anthem every chance she gets. Meanwhile, she praised North Dakota Democrat Heidi Heitkamp, who may lose her Senate seat after backlash from her opposition to judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Jimmy Kimmel

The host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” took time out of his monologue to discuss the midterm elections and what people perceive as the growing divide in America over policy. He then flashed a series of “recent polls of Americans” that showed data skewing toward the left on topics such as social security, Medicare for all, higher taxes on the wealthy, stricter gun laws and more.

“That’s divided the same way Donald Trump divides up a bucket of chicken, ‘Four for me, one for you. Four for me, here’s a wing for you,’” he joked. “This is what Americans believe in, we should vote for candidates who believe in those things too instead of just picking an R or a D.”

Stephen Colbert

The “Late Show” host took a much more subdued tone noting that his Democratic cohorts have been getting far too confident, even citing his recent guest, Nancy Pelosi, outright saying that Democrats will win the majority in the House and Senate.

“Democrats need to flip 23 seats to regain control and they’re feeling alarmingly confident. Last week on this very stage right over there on that seat, Nancy Pelosi said out loud, ‘they will win,’” he said. “Then she announced they were changing their logo from the donkey to the cursed monkey paw.”

The host went on to discuss a handful of polls that are trending the numbers toward the Democrats while simultaneously encouraging fans that nothing is set in stone while nervously sipping bourbon.

He went on the chastise Donald Trump for his campaigning for the midterms while simultaneously distancing himself from candidates that may lose.

Bill Maher

The "Real Time" host opened his show by encouraging his audience to vote and slamming Republicans for the string of violence over the past week.

"Democrats, if you’re voting by mail, make sure you have enough stamps on your thing. And Republicans, same goes for your bombs.”

He struck a more motivational tone during his Nov. 2 monologue, persuading fans to go out and vote to help “us” win. He urged fans not to be swayed by the polls as he feels they’re not a good indication of how people are going to vote — he jokingly said that not even our elections are a good indicator of people’s inclinations.

He later chastised Republicans for beating the migrant caravan story like “Whitey Bulger in prison,” calling it a fearmongering tactic that Donald Trump has used pretty thoroughly in the lead-up to the midterms. He also briefly touched upon the president losing the support of Kanye West, who recently said he was stepping away from politics.

“Kim [Kardashian] told him that he doesn’t have to sleep on the couch anymore.”

Trevor Noah

The "Daily Show" host began his segment on the midterms by discussing the hysteria among both celebrities and the news media about the elections. He mentioned the cavalcade of celebrities stumping for Democrats, including Amy Schumer, Oprah Winfrey, WIll Ferrell, Brad Pitt and more. He also made fun of news outlets for using elaborate graphics to depict the situation in the House.

He went on to explain to his audience how much it means if Democrats win as well as what it will mean if they don’t.

“If the Democrats don’t win, then Trump will see that as a mandate. He’ll be like, ‘Oh, that means I should get even Trump-ier,” he said. “And I don’t know if it’s because of the celebrities or because of the guy who used to fake-fire celebrities, but judging by the early voting numbers, these midterms could have the highest turnout ever.”