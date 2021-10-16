Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Music
Published

Mick Jagger pokes fun at Paul McCartney after diss: 'He's going to join us in a blues cover'

Stones, Beatles have long-standing rivalry

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Mick Jagger threw shade at Paul McCartney at Thursday's Rolling Stones concert.

Jagger, 78, and McCartney, 79, have been part of the long-standing rivalry between the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Jagger poked fun at McCartney after the musician called the Rolling Stones a "blues cover band" during a recent interview.

"Paul McCartney is here, he's going to help us — he's going to join us in a blues cover later," Jagger quipped during the show at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Jagger seemed to be referencing McCartney's comment in the New Yorker.

PAUL MCCARTNEY SLAMS THE ROLLING STONES, CALLS THEM A ‘BLUES COVER BAND’

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs onstage at SoFi Stadium on October 14, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs onstage at SoFi Stadium on October 14, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

"I'm not sure I should say it, but they're a blues cover band, that's sort of what the Stones are," McCartney told the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The rivalry between the Beatles and the Rolling Stones has been going on for a while, at least since 1987. That year, Jagger mentioned to the press that he thought the Beatles breaking up was "a very good idea."

"No one should care if the Rolling Stones have broken up, should they?" Jagger said at the time.

"I mean, when the Beatles broke up I couldn’t give a s--t," he added. "Thought it was a very good idea."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More recently, McCartney told Howard Stern that the Beatles "were better" than The Rolling Stones.

Trending