Mick Jagger pokes fun at Paul McCartney after diss: 'He's going to join us in a blues cover'

Mick Jagger threw shade at Paul McCartney at Thursday's Rolling Stones concert.

Jagger, 78, and McCartney, 79, have been part of the long-standing rivalry between the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Jagger poked fun at McCartney after the musician called the Rolling Stones a "blues cover band" during a recent interview.

"Paul McCartney is here, he's going to help us — he's going to join us in a blues cover later," Jagger quipped during the show at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Jagger seemed to be referencing McCartney's comment in the New Yorker.

"I'm not sure I should say it, but they're a blues cover band, that's sort of what the Stones are," McCartney told the outlet.

The rivalry between the Beatles and the Rolling Stones has been going on for a while, at least since 1987. That year, Jagger mentioned to the press that he thought the Beatles breaking up was "a very good idea."

"No one should care if the Rolling Stones have broken up, should they?" Jagger said at the time.

"I mean, when the Beatles broke up I couldn’t give a s--t," he added. "Thought it was a very good idea."

More recently, McCartney told Howard Stern that the Beatles "were better" than The Rolling Stones.