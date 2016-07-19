Michael Strahan reportedly nervous for new 'GMA' role

Michael Strahan is “nervous” about reporting on the news in his new role at ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

For the first time, the defensive-end-turned-talk-show-host will have to cover current affairs when he joins the show full-time in September — and it’s giving him the jitters.

“His background is football, not journalism,” said a source. But show insiders say producers have a plan to ease him in: The star — who dramatically left his post on “Live With Kelly and Michael” for the gig — will start out with lighter ­human-interest stories, and have the show’s roster of experienced journalists gradually “show him the ropes,” we hear.

“He’s a smart guy and will be sitting next to some of the best journalists in the world,” said the insider, noting that anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are in Cleveland for the Republican convention, while Amy Robach is in Baton Rouge, La., covering the recent police shootings. “The producers aren’t in any rush. They’ve got a deep bench to cover breaking news.”

