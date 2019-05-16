Michael Jackson's sons Prince and Blanket launching new YouTube series

Michael Jackson‘s sons Prince and Blanket Jackson are breaking into the entertainment business by launching their own YouTube series.

“We are very excited to announce that we are starting a movie review channel,” Prince, 22, shared on Instagram. “We know that this is a very rough first video but we want to take you on the journey with us as we improve and develop the show.”

In the first episode of the Life On 2 YouTube channel, the brothers are joined by their cousin, Taj Jackson, and James Sutherland as their special guest to discuss “Avengers: Endgame.”

The video already has over 24,000 views as of Thursday, less than 24 hours after it was posted.

Prince — whose real name is Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. — recently graduated from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles with a degree in business administration.

Blanket, 17, currently attends Buckley School in Sherman Oaks, California.

The story originally appeared in the New York Post.