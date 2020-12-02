Metallica announces second themed Monopoly game with 'World Tour' focus

Just in time for the holidays, Metallica has dropped a second themed Monopoly game.

The latest version focuses on the theme "World Tour," and will allow players to purchase space on each of the seven continents, according to the band's website.

The theme is rather cheeky, as Metallica is the first band to have played a concert on all seven continents, sealing the deal with an exclusive 2013 concert in Antarctica, according to Billboard.

The historic hour-long set was performed for scientists and sweepstakes winners inside a dome and without amplification to preserve the continent's environment.

MILEY CYRUS SAYS METALLICA COVER ALBUM IS IN THE WORKS: 'I'VE BEEN TOTALLY IGNITED'

In "World Tour," the currency will be known as Metalli-bucks while houses and hotels will be replaced with arenas and stadiums.

Players could be hit with parking or stage repair fees, their site says, or rewarded with "sticks, picks, and snake pit passes."

METALLICA ANNOUNCES CHILDREN'S BOOK ABOUT THE BAND'S HISTORY

In traditional Monopoly fashion, the board and box are also decked out with a large animated image of the iconic four-man metal band.

Themed game pieces include: "Lady Justice, Death Magnetic coffin, Ride the Lightning electric chair, Master of Puppets Cross, Metal Up Your A-- toilet and the Scary Guy."

The game costs $39.99 online.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Monopoly is no stranger to releasing special editions in association with musical acts. KISS and The Beatles both have versions of the game, while other properties like "Pokémon" and "Game of Thrones" also are the namesake of different versions.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The band has been busy in recent months, as they aired a newly recorded performance at drive-in theaters in North America in August with Three Days Grace as their opening act. The concert, their first in nearly a year, also highlighted footage from across their decades-long career.