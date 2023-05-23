Melissa McCarthy recalls hostile workplace that made her 'physically ill'

Melissa McCarthy is opening up about a film set that left her "physically ill" because of the "hostile" work conditions.

In a recent interview, the actress, 52, did not name the film set or the person who made the movie set "volatile."

"I did work for someone once who ran such a volatile, hostile set that it made me physically ill. My eyes were swelling up, I was absorbing all of this nuttiness," McCarthy told The Observer.

"There were people weeping, visibly so upset by this one person. And I think that’s why the manipulation worked, because to get to me, this person would fire people I loved, which kept me quiet. It was very effective," she continued.

"The Little Mermaid" actress recalled initially being quiet and hesitant to speak-up, but she eventually reached her breaking point.

"Then one day, I was like, 'It stops today!' I just kept saying to them, ‘It stops, it stops.' And I know now I’ll never keep quiet again," McCarthy said.

This experience helped jumpstart her production company, On The Day Productions, that she shares with her husband, Ben Falcone.

"You know, we were so astounded and grateful at getting to build our own little worlds. We were like, 'We have to build the one we’ve always talked about, where everybody gets to have an opinion and everyone is really nice,'" she said.

McCarthy continued, "It’s going to run a lot better with no screamers or crazy egos bumbling around. Why would we risk destroying that?"

Both Falcone and McCarthy perform a "crazy check" before hiring anyone onto a movie their production company has because they "demand" respect and kindness on their film sets.

The couple, who have two teenage daughters together, have been married since 2005.

McCarthy stars in the upcoming live-action "The Little Mermaid" as the sea witch Ursula. The Disney film debuts in theaters on Friday.