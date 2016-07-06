Mel B shows off 30-pound weight loss in bikini

Mel B's hard work at the gym has definitely paid off.

The 41-year-old "America's Got Talent" judge went on a romantic getaway at the Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza over the Fourth of July holiday with her husband, Stephen Belafonte, where she showed off her rock hard abs. Earlier this week, Mel revealed on Instagram that she's dropped 30 pounds in the past few months.

And it definitely shows.

Mel also flaunted her fit figure in a printed yellow two-piece bikini when she went paddleboarding with Stephen.

The mother of three made sure to keep up her fitness routine even while on vacation, running on the treadmill for an hour and working up a sweat.

"I've worked soooo hard for this body, trust me, it didn't come easy," Mel B shared on Instagram earlier this week. "It takes a lot of dedication, control, discipline, and will power 'cause it isn't fun being the only girl at the party not drinking, and the only one waking up at the crack of dawn to work out."

Mel said she made a conscious decision to get in better shape.

"I say this because a few months ago I was nearly 30 pounds heavier and I put myself on a mission to change, to change and be the best version of myself inside and out," she wrote. "I'm not perfect but all I can do is try -- that's all we can do -- but the hard work is paying off. Finally, I feel amazing and it's only getting better."

ET spoke with Mel last month at a special Rooftop Cinema Club screening of "Spice World" in Los Angeles, where she reminisced about filming the 1997 cult classic with her "best friends" Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri Halliwell. This week also marks the 20th anniversary of the Spice Girls' iconic breakout hit, "Wannabe."

"We just had a lot of fun!" Mel recalled. "You know, you've got five young girls that are together and just living their dream and doing whatever we want to do, saying what we want to say, wearing what we want to wear!"

She also set the record straight on Victoria's recent claims that her mic was turned off during Spice Girls concerts so that the other girls could sing.

"She wishes it was turned off!" Mel cracked. "We sung live, and we wrote and recorded all our music together live, and we performed it live. It wasn't turned down -- not that I know of. Maybe she secretly asked for that. I don't know about that."