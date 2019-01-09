Meghan McCain and 'View' co-hosts get heated over Ocasio-Cortez and ICE

Meghan McCain and her "View" co-hosts got into a heated exchange during Wednesday's episode over President Trump's prime-time discussion of the border.

“So the crisis at the border, according to a Morning Consult political poll conducted Jan. 4 through 6, found 79 percent of all voters in the country think that there is a crisis or problem with illegal immigration on the southern border,” McCain, 34, began (via Mediaite). "[Daily Wire editor] Ben Shapiro had the best tweet, I think. All Democrats have to do is not be crazy to win 2020, because we have so much crazy right now.”

McCain then brought up Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and the freshman House member's appearance on Tuesday's "Rachel Maddow Show" broadcast following Trump's address, saying the 29-year-old congresswoman was "basically demonizing border agents and ICE." (ICE is the acronym for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.)

"When I see people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doing her own rebuttal – which, by the way, was far more concise than Chuck [Schumer] and Nancy [Pelosi], on 'Rachel Maddow' last night – and she was basically demonizing border agents and ICE, the problem is whether liberals like it or not, border security is a big issue for Americans," McCain said, adding, "It’s one of the major reasons why Trump got elected."

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg fired back, saying she doesn't think border security is the issue.

"It is the wall that I think the Democrats are speaking about," Goldberg said.

"But when you’re talking about getting rid of ICE, which is what she was referencing ... it’s now become one of the trends on the far left that is coming towards the middle. There’s no victory lap," responded McCain, before co-host Sunny Hostin chimed in to say she doesn't believe "it's coming towards the middle."

“I think most Democrats believe in border security,” Hostin said. “I think this crisis is perhaps a humanitarian crisis, but it’s a crisis started by this president because this president is the one that separated families.”

Joy Behar echoed Hostin's remarks, saying "there are still children who are kept in cages at the border" due to Trump, which did not sit well with McCain. She insisted that former President Barack Obama started the policy.

The two ABC co-hosts went back and forth on which president started the policy before McCain concluded: “What I’m trying to tell you is if Democrats want to win in 2020, don’t demonize people that want hard border security -- and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a huge voice in the party, and what she is talking."

Goldberg urged McCain to "please stop that."

"She is not a huge voice in the party, she just got here."