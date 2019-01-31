Meghan Markle's newest admirer adored by royal fans: 'Love is in the air'

Move over, Prince Harry: Meghan Markle appears to have a new — not-so-secret — admirer.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex, 37, visited the Royal National Theatre in London where she watched children from the Edith Neville Primary School in Camden act out a “War Horse”-inspired performance, Kensington Palace said in a statement on Twitter, adding it marked the centenary Armistice Day.

At one point, the school children were able to meet the royal. One photo captured at the event shows a young boy sitting cross-legged and staring up at Markle with adoring eyes, his hands folded together under his chin. Markle smiles down at him while placing a hand on her baby bump.

Royal fans quickly voiced their support of the smitten boy.

"Bless him," one Twitter user commented.

"Awwww, cuteness overload! I can't right now," a woman added.

"Love is in the air," another fan gushed.

The visit to the theatre marked the first for Markle since she officially became one of the official patronages of the organization, a title recently passed down to her by Queen Elizabeth II, according to E! News.

The students were aware they would be performing for a special visitor, but did not realize who until Markle arrived, People reported.

“I never thought I’d perform in front of the royal family and meet a royal! I’ve only ever seen her on TV. I’m speechless,” one student, Kroni Pacolli, 10, told the publication.

“She came and shook my hand and I’m never going to wash this hand again!” he added.

Another student, Tahmina Begum, 10, told reporters at the event she thought the special visitor would be former “Harry Potter” star, Emma Watson.

“Meghan knows how it feels for us as she used to be an actress, so I hope she was impressed by what she saw,” she said.

This isn’t the first time Duchess has seen the troupe perform, according to People. The royal said she "snuck in" to watch them just before Christmas.

"You guys did an amazing job when I saw you perform right before Christmas," she said. "I snuck in and watched. It was great, I didn’t want to leave. So this will be like a take two. But you're much quieter than when I was last here!"