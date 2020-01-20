Meghan Markle ‘had no idea what she was getting herself into,’ says Princess Diana’s former butler

Meghan Markle was completely over her head when she married Prince Harry and had no clue what she would ultimately face as a senior member of the royal family, according to Princess Diana's former butler.

“Nobody can understand that world. It’s a very strange world,” Paul Burrell told Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on “Good Morning Britain” on Monday. “That is a very strange family to marry into.

“Harry is sixth in line to throne, he’s not going to make huge difference to monarchy,” added Burrell. “There isn’t a great deal of space for Harry and Meghan so they’re really looking forward to the future.”

Burrell’s comments about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex came just days after Queen Elizabeth II issued her statement on Harry and Meghan’s desire to step back as senior members of the royal family and spend half of their time in Canada.

"Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of my family," she said.

"I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life," the 93-year-old monarch said. "I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.

"It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life," she added.

When Morgan pressed Burrell that the royal couple simply “don’t want to do the boring stuff” that comes along with being senior royals, Burrell defended Harry and Markle, adding that it’s tough for many outside of the palace to fully understand the magnitude of marrying into the family.

“It’s very difficult for the outside world to understand what it’s like to live in a palace,” he said. “You don’t just marry one person, you marry the whole family.”

“She had no idea what she was getting herself into, nobody can,” added Burrell, before Morgan quickly interjected.

“Oh come off it, she’s a 35-year-old divorcee she knew what she was getting into,” Morgan fired back.

After explaining the similar instances Princess Diana faced when she married Prince Charles, Burrell said he had recently stumbled on a note Diana had written to Burrell before her untimely death that he said Harry and Meghan could take with them as they fly off into the unpredictable future.

“I saw recently a letter which she wrote to me,” he said. “She wrote to me about her future and she said, ‘I would look up and live and laugh and love,’ and I think they're poignant words to send to Harry and Meghan.”