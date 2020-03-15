Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle
Published

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to reunite with Queen Elizabeth in the UK, reports say

By Nate Day | Fox News
Time for a royal reunion.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their son Archie are headed back to the U.K. soon for a visit with Queen Elizabeth, according to multiple outlets, including the Sunday Times.

The outlet reports that the trio will make the trip this summer to Scotland, where they'll unite with the matriarch at Balmoral Castle.

CORONAVIRUS FEARS LED MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY TO LEAVE ARCHIE IN CANADA DURING UK VISIT: REPORTS

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie will reportedly visit Scotland this summer with the Queen.

"Harry and Meghan accepted the queen's invitation to spend time with her at Balmoral in Scotland this summer," a source said to E! News. "They plan to take Archie with them."

The source added: "Last year, they declined her invitation, which caused a bit of a stir, as they took Archie to Ibiza and to Elton John's [vacation home] in the south of France."

Markle, 38, and Harry, 35, recently visited the U.K. but opted to leave Archie in Canada, where the family has moved part-time.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY ARE 'MUCH LOVED MEMBERS OF THE ROYAL FAMILY,' SAYS PAL: 'THAT STUFF RUNS DEEP'

Multiple outlets reported that the decision to leave the kiddo behind was made in light of the coronavirus spreading across the globe.

Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

"The decision to leave Archie behind in Canada came not out of petty spite, as reported in some areas, but out of concern for his health during the threat of a global pandemic," the Telegraph reported.

Reps for Markle and Harry did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.