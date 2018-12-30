Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William reveal favorite moments of 2018

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Prince William reflected on their eventful 2018 in a sweet video on Saturday.

In a clip posted on Kensington Palace's social media accounts, the video recalls the couples' most memorable trips and events of the past year, including the couples' first joint engagement in February, the debut of newborn Prince Louis in April, Harry and Markle's royal wedding in May, Markle's first solo appearance with Queen Elizabeth and several other royal tour stops and ceremonies.

Other events including the annual Trooping of the Colour, Remembrance Day and Prince Charles' 70th birthday celebration.

Amid rumors of a royal feud, Markle and Middleton put on a united front last week for Christmas church services and celebrations with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the family at Sandringham. It may be the dukes' and duchesses' last joint appearance for a while, as Markle and Harry have taken steps to remove themselves from the confines of Kensington, including moving to Frogmore Cottage.

Royal experts previously told Fox News, "I don't think Harry moving out has anything to do about a fallout with his brother. Kensington Palace is a huge enclave. It’s like a village. And Harry always felt very restrictive living there. He has said as much. And I think he wanted to be away from Kensington Palace and the royals there. Maybe he wasn't getting on with his brother as he used to, but families are like that. You don't have to get on with your sibling all the time."