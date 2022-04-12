Meghan Markle to join Prince Harry for Invictus Games in the Netherlands

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Meghan Markle will be joining her husband Prince Harry to support some inspiring athletes.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the royal couple confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex will be alongside her spouse in the Netherlands for the first several days of the Invictus Games. The international sports competition was founded by Harry in 2014 for wounded service members and veterans. This year’s event will take place April 16-22 in the Dutch city of The Hague.

The former American actress previously joined the British prince at the Toronto Games in 2017, which marked their first appearance as a couple. They announced their engagement two months later.

MEGHAN MARKLE SEEKS TO TRADEMARK THE WORD ‘ARCHETYPES’ FOR HER NEW SPOTIFY PODCAST

This year’s Games were originally scheduled for 2020. However, it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But before they met, Markle, 40, and Harry, 37, were no strangers to supporting the troops.

Harry, who served 10 years in the British Army, has been a champion of causes that benefit both servicemen and women. He has been involved with the Walking with the Wounded charity and the Endeavor Fund, which honors veterans. Just days after welcoming his son Archie in May 2019, he traveled to the Netherlands to kick off the official countdown to the 2020 Games.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

As for the former "Suits" star, she traveled to Afghanistan in December 2014 on a USO tour.

Markle became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Harry in May 2018 at Windsor Castle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departure from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes toward Markle. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, California.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On June 4, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and his late mother, Princess Diana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.