Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton wore same lace dress ‘once upon a time’

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, once wore the same Diane von Furstenberg dress before they even met.

The fashion designer, 75, took to Instagram on Saturday to share side-by-side images of Markle and the Princess of Wales wearing her "Zorita" dress.

"Once upon a time two beautiful women married two kind and handsome Princes… (here both wearing the same @dvf dress called Zorita.) Wishing them all Peace and Love for the new year !" von Furstenberg captioned her post.

Fans took to the fashion mogul’s comment section, praising her on her kind words for both women.

"I wish all posts were as kind as yours," one user wrote, with another adding, "beautifully said."

Markle first wore the navy blue, mini-dress version of the "Zorita" dress in 2012 for an event in Los Angeles. The Duchess of Sussex was still an actress on "Suits" when wearing the dress and Princess Kate was engaged to Prince William.

Markle paired the dress with nude heels and gold jewelry.

Two years later, Princess Kate wore a black, floor-length version of the "Zorita" dress to the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in London. The Princess of Wales had her hair styled in a low bun with diamond hoop earrings for accessories.

Von Furstenberg’s post comes after Markle and husband Prince Harry released their Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan."

The royal family has continued to ignore Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries. The six-part docuseries is what Markle and Prince Harry are using to tell their side of the story regarding their experience within the royal family and why they stepped back from their senior roles.

Despite the bombshell claims in episodes four, five and six, Prince William and Princess Kate conducted business as usual last week as they prepared for an event at Westminster Abbey. The Princess of Wales hosted her second annual "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas" event on Dec. 15.

