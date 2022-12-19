Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle
Published

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton wore same lace dress ‘once upon a time’

Meghan Markle donned the mini dress version in 2012, while the Princess of Wales opted for the floor-length number of the Diane von Furstenberg piece

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, once wore the same Diane von Furstenberg dress before they even met.

The fashion designer, 75, took to Instagram on Saturday to share side-by-side images of Markle and the Princess of Wales wearing her "Zorita" dress.

"Once upon a time two beautiful women married two kind and handsome Princes… (here both wearing the same @dvf dress called Zorita.) Wishing them all Peace and Love for the new year !" von Furstenberg captioned her post.

Fans took to the fashion mogul’s comment section, praising her on her kind words for both women.

"I wish all posts were as kind as yours," one user wrote, with another adding, "beautifully said."

Kate Middleton, now the Princess of Wales, is shown in 2014.

Kate Middleton, now the Princess of Wales, is shown in 2014. (Yui Mok - WPA Pool/File)

Meghan Markle in 2012

Meghan Markle in 2012 (Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/File)

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton once wore the same Diane von Furstenberg dress.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton once wore the same Diane von Furstenberg dress. (Getty Images)

Markle first wore the navy blue, mini-dress version of the "Zorita" dress in 2012 for an event in Los Angeles. The Duchess of Sussex was still an actress on "Suits" when wearing the dress and Princess Kate was engaged to Prince William.

Markle paired the dress with nude heels and gold jewelry.

Two years later, Princess Kate wore a black, floor-length version of the "Zorita" dress to the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in London. The Princess of Wales had her hair styled in a low bun with diamond hoop earrings for accessories.

Von Furstenberg’s post comes after Markle and husband Prince Harry released their Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want an apology and meeting with the royal family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want an apology and meeting with the royal family. (Getty Images)

The royal family has continued to ignore Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries. The six-part docuseries is what Markle and Prince Harry are using to tell their side of the story regarding their experience within the royal family and why they stepped back from their senior roles.

Despite the bombshell claims in episodes four, five and six, Prince William and Princess Kate conducted business as usual last week as they prepared for an event at Westminster Abbey. The Princess of Wales hosted her second annual "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas" event on Dec. 15.

Meanwhile, now with their grievances aired, Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly seeking a "royal summit" with family members to address concerns voiced in the docuseries. In addition, the couple want an "apology" from Harry's family.

